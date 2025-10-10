With new investigative judges appointed, ‘real hope’ for unsolved political assassinations

The appointment on Wednesday by Justice Minister Adel Nassar of 11 new investigative judges to look into an equal number of political assassinations and assassination attempts dating back to 1978 — filling long-vacant posts — raised questions about the timing of reopening these cases. But it also revived hopes that their perpetrators could be brought to justice.Among the oldest cases are the 1978 assassinations of former MP Tony Frangieh (grandfather of the current MP of the same name) and members of his family in their Ehden home, and the 1980 assassination attempt against former president Camille Chamoun.These have been assigned respectively to judges Yahya Ghabboura and Joseph Tamer. The killing of Sheikh Ahmad Assaf in 1982 — former director of the Islamic Center and an ally of traditional Sunni leaders — and the 1985 assassination...
The appointment on Wednesday by Justice Minister Adel Nassar of 11 new investigative judges to look into an equal number of political assassinations and assassination attempts dating back to 1978 — filling long-vacant posts — raised questions about the timing of reopening these cases. But it also revived hopes that their perpetrators could be brought to justice.Among the oldest cases are the 1978 assassinations of former MP Tony Frangieh (grandfather of the current MP of the same name) and members of his family in their Ehden home, and the 1980 assassination attempt against former president Camille Chamoun.These have been assigned respectively to judges Yahya Ghabboura and Joseph Tamer. The killing of Sheikh Ahmad Assaf in 1982 — former director of the Islamic Center and an ally of traditional Sunni leaders — and the 1985...