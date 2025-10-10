With new investigative judges appointed, ‘real hope’ for unsolved political assassinations

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The appointment on Wednesday by Justice Minister Adel Nassar of 11 new investigative judges to look into an equal number of political assassinations and assassination attempts dating back to 1978 — filling long-vacant posts — raised questions about the timing of reopening these cases. But it also revived hopes that their perpetrators could be brought to justice.Among the oldest cases are the 1978 assassinations of former MP Tony Frangieh (grandfather of the current MP of the same name) and members of his family in their Ehden home, and the 1980 assassination attempt against former president Camille Chamoun.These have been assigned respectively to judges Yahya Ghabboura and Joseph Tamer. The killing of Sheikh Ahmad Assaf in 1982 — former director of the Islamic Center and an ally of traditional Sunni leaders — and the 1985 assassination...

