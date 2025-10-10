Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
2026 Parliamentary elections: Christians outline their alliances

Hezbollah’s rivals appear determined to unite, seeking to further isolate a party they now view as “weakened.”

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 10 October 2025 16:01

2026 Parliamentary elections: Christians outline their alliances

The leader of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, meeting with Serge Dagher, advisor to the leader of the Kataeb for electoral affairs, in Meerab, on October 3, 2025. Photo provided by the LF.

The electoral machine is officially in motion. Despite uncertainty over how Lebanese expatriates will vote, political parties are already mapping out their alliances ahead of the legislative elections scheduled for May 2026, a date the current government says it is determined to keep. The backdrop Expatriate vote: After a deadlock in Parliament, fears of election postponement grow The May elections will be the first since the 2024 war, which left Hezbollah weakened and isolated. In this new context, both the party’s former allies and its opponents may find it in their interest to close ranks, hoping that the next Parliament will reflect Lebanon’s shifting political landscape.All eyes are first on the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), which sees the upcoming vote as a chance to reaffirm its popularity against its main Christian rival,...
