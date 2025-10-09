Lebanon's waste crisis: Five points to better understand the issue

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The brief closure of the Jdeideh landfill (serving North Mount Lebanon and part of Beirut) on Tuesday, followed by its temporary reopening until the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, has revived the specter of waste management crises in Lebanon. It’s a cursed cycle the country seems trapped in. In light of past failures and another looming on the horizon, here are some reasons that help explain this status quo. The drama Jdeideh landfill set to close, sparking fears of new trash crisis 1. Lack of foresightThe Lebanese state finds itself caught in a spiral of deadlines it cannot meet and temporary solutions that become permanent. Since the closure of the Civil War dump in Burj Hammoud (Beirut) in 1997 and the opening of the Naameh sanitary landfill (Aley) a few months later, this pattern began to emerge. Naameh was supposed to last five...

The brief closure of the Jdeideh landfill (serving North Mount Lebanon and part of Beirut) on Tuesday, followed by its temporary reopening until the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, has revived the specter of waste management crises in Lebanon. It’s a cursed cycle the country seems trapped in. In light of past failures and another looming on the horizon, here are some reasons that help explain this status quo. The drama Jdeideh landfill set to close, sparking fears of new trash crisis 1. Lack of foresightThe Lebanese state finds itself caught in a spiral of deadlines it cannot meet and temporary solutions that become permanent. Since the closure of the Civil War dump in Burj Hammoud (Beirut) in 1997 and the opening of the Naameh sanitary landfill (Aley) a few months later, this pattern began to emerge. Naameh was supposed to last...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in