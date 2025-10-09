'Children leap in joy': In pictures, reactions to the Gaza cease-fire

BEIRUT — Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Israel and Hamas reached a deal on the first phase of the Trump plan, a U.S.-backed initiative aimed at bringing peace to Gaza after more than two years of brutal war that erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.

The plan outlines 20 points, ultimately envisioning the disarmament of Hamas and an Israeli withdrawal from the territory. The initial phase calls for a cease-fire and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Reactions to the announcement were swift, both on the ground and online, as Palestinians and Israelis processed the news. The cease-fire comes against the backdrop of a war that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians.

In Khan Younis, one of Gaza’s cities hardest hit by Israel during the war, residents took to the streets to celebrate.

Palestinians celebrate in Khan Younis on October 9, 2025, after the announcement of a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza. AFP

Videos of jubilant crowds have been widely shared on social media, showing Palestinians marking the rare moment of relief and hope.

Among the most circulated footage are images of children leaping in joy, awaiting the official declaration that the war in Gaza had ended. Last September, Save the Children estimated that more than 20,000 children had died in Gaza since the war began.

A Palestinian girl reacts as she shelters in a tent, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 9, 2025. Photo REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

On social media, some users marked the cease-fire by remembering Anas al-Sharif, a prominent Al-Jazeera Palestinian journalist who was killed in an Israeli strike on Aug. 10, 2025. Many shared a video from Jan. 16, in which Sharif is seen removing his helmet and bulletproof vest labeled “Press” as he reported on a cease-fire reached between Hamas and Israel at the time.

In Israel, families of the hostages gathered at Hostages’ Square in central Tel Aviv to hear the news of their loved ones’ impending release. According to the latest reports, the Israeli captives are expected to be freed on Monday.

Einav Zanzauker (center), mother of hostage Matan Zanzauker, reacts to the hostage deal announced by the American president at Hostage Square, in Tel Aviv, on October 9, 2025. Maya Levin / AFP