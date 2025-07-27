Genocide in Gaza: Autopsy of a (not quite) shattered taboo

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid famine, in Gaza, on July 23, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)
How to speak of the annihilation of an entire world, the destruction of childhood, the flattening of hospitals, the unraveling of a social fabric? What words can hold the disappearance of a path between a home that no longer exists and a school turned to ash, the erasure of memory itself? In Gaza, grief often arrives without a body to bury. Dying in one piece has become a privilege. Funeral rites, like cemeteries, are being reduced to rubble. Yet amid the ruins, blood and hunger, acts of resistance and solidarity continue to emerge. They reveal something essential: the struggle to preserve one’s humanity when everything else is being destroyed. “Urbicide,” “domicide,” “ecocide,” “scholasticide,” “culturicide,” “futuricide”... The language of "-cides" seems to be running out of words to capture the indescribable torment of the...
How to speak of the annihilation of an entire world, the destruction of childhood, the flattening of hospitals, the unraveling of a social fabric? What words can hold the disappearance of a path between a home that no longer exists and a school turned to ash, the erasure of memory itself? In Gaza, grief often arrives without a body to bury. Dying in one piece has become a privilege. Funeral rites, like cemeteries, are being reduced to rubble. Yet amid the ruins, blood and hunger, acts of resistance and solidarity continue to emerge. They reveal something essential: the struggle to preserve one’s humanity when everything else is being destroyed. “Urbicide,” “domicide,” “ecocide,” “scholasticide,” “culturicide,” “futuricide”... The language of "-cides" seems to be running out of words to capture the...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.