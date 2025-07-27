Genocide in Gaza: Autopsy of a (not quite) shattered taboo

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google How to speak of the annihilation of an entire world, the destruction of childhood, the flattening of hospitals, the unraveling of a social fabric? What words can hold the disappearance of a path between a home that no longer exists and a school turned to ash, the erasure of memory itself? In Gaza, grief often arrives without a body to bury. Dying in one piece has become a privilege. Funeral rites, like cemeteries, are being reduced to rubble. Yet amid the ruins, blood and hunger, acts of resistance and solidarity continue to emerge. They reveal something essential: the struggle to preserve one’s humanity when everything else is being destroyed. “Urbicide,” “domicide,” “ecocide,” “scholasticide,” “culturicide,” “futuricide”... The language of "-cides" seems to be running out of words to capture the indescribable torment of the...

How to speak of the annihilation of an entire world, the destruction of childhood, the flattening of hospitals, the unraveling of a social fabric? What words can hold the disappearance of a path between a home that no longer exists and a school turned to ash, the erasure of memory itself? In Gaza, grief often arrives without a body to bury. Dying in one piece has become a privilege. Funeral rites, like cemeteries, are being reduced to rubble. Yet amid the ruins, blood and hunger, acts of resistance and solidarity continue to emerge. They reveal something essential: the struggle to preserve one’s humanity when everything else is being destroyed. “Urbicide,” “domicide,” “ecocide,” “scholasticide,” “culturicide,” “futuricide”... The language of "-cides" seems to be running out of words to capture the...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in