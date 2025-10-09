Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ART

Abstract art in the spotlight at the USEK Museum


By L'Orient Today staff, 09 October 2025 11:07

Lire cet article en Français
Abstract art in the spotlight at the USEK Museum

The museum of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) is inaugurating today, Thursday, Oct. 9, the exhibition "Movements of Abstraction," which offers a fresh perspective on the many forms and expressions of abstract art.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the USEK Museum, with an exceptional opening for the public.

The exhibition will then be open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will run until Nov. 30, 2025. It invites visitors to explore the richness and diversity of abstract art through various media and artistic approaches.

L’art abstrait à l’honneur au musée de l’USEK 

L’art abstrait à l’honneur au musée de l’USEK 

The museum of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) is inaugurating today, Thursday, Oct. 9, the exhibition "Movements of Abstraction," which offers a fresh perspective on the many forms and expressions of abstract art. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the USEK Museum, with an exceptional opening for the public.The exhibition will then be open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will run until Nov. 30, 2025. It invites visitors to explore the richness and diversity of abstract art through various media and artistic approaches.L’art abstrait à l’honneur au musée de l’USEK ...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top