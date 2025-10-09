Abstract art in the spotlight at the USEK Museum

The museum of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) is inaugurating today, Thursday, Oct. 9, the exhibition "Movements of Abstraction," which offers a fresh perspective on the many forms and expressions of abstract art.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the USEK Museum, with an exceptional opening for the public.

The exhibition will then be open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will run until Nov. 30, 2025. It invites visitors to explore the richness and diversity of abstract art through various media and artistic approaches.