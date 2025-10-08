From Oct. 8, 2023, to the cease-fire: Six key moments from the war in Lebanon
From Israel's killing of journalist Issam Abdallah, to its attack on a building sheltering more than 20 displaced people, to its detonation of an entire village, we revisit the war's key turning points.
A family passes through a street in Sour, in southern Lebanon, amid buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes, on Nov. 29, 2024. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)
Last year's war between Israel and Hezbollah was fought on Lebanese soil, bringing painful consequences for most of the country's south and east. Israel's expansive bombing campaign, its regular threats, mass displacement from southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburbs, targeted heritage sites — this was all part of the conflict, along with thousands killed, thousands more wounded, and entire urban areas and villages leveled. Hezbollah lost thousands of fighters and countless civilians were killed in Israeli attacks. Two years after Hezbollah opened its support front for Gaza, L’Orient-Le Jour looks back at some key moments of the conflict.Oct. 13, 2023: Journalist Issam Abdallah killed by Israeli tank shellIt was the beginning of the war and he was on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab, in Sour district,...
