Who was the couple killed Monday in an Israeli drone strike in Zebdine?

Hassan Atoui and his wife Zeinab Raslan, killed during an Israeli airstrike on Oct. 6, 2025. Photo provided by a friend of the couple.
Ever since the Israeli pager attack of Sept. 17, 2024 that left her husband Hassan Atoui blind, Zeinab Raslan had not left his side. On Monday, Zeinab was buying bread in Nabatieh district's village of Zebdine. She returned to her car where her husband was waiting for her. As she got inside, an Israeli drone launched a missile at the vehicle.Both were killed, and the strike wounded four others. Shortly after, the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that Hassan Atoui was "a central and very active member of Hezbollah’s air defense unit."Atoui was a medical equipment engineer in his early 40's. Him and his wife, a former teacher at the Issa bin Maryam school in Marjayoun district's Khiam village, were en route from a physical therapy session to visit his brother, according to...
Ever since the Israeli pager attack of Sept. 17, 2024 that left her husband Hassan Atoui blind, Zeinab Raslan had not left his side. On Monday, Zeinab was buying bread in Nabatieh district's village of Zebdine. She returned to her car where her husband was waiting for her. As she got inside, an Israeli drone launched a missile at the vehicle.Both were killed, and the strike wounded four others. Shortly after, the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that Hassan Atoui was "a central and very active member of Hezbollah’s air defense unit."Atoui was a medical equipment engineer in his early 40's. Him and his wife, a former teacher at the Issa bin Maryam school in Marjayoun district's Khiam village, were en route from a physical therapy session to visit his brother, according to...