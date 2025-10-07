Despite challenges, Washington hasn’t abandoned Lebanon (yet)

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Time is ticking, and the situation is becoming increasingly complicated. As the war in Gaza may soon come to an end, and as Lebanon — particularly the alliance formed by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam — finds itself weakened by the controversy over the Raouche incident, the risk of a new Israeli escalation to put an end to Hezbollah looms large. All the more so since Hezbollah is loudly proclaiming that it has no intention of handing over its arms, and is even claiming to have reached “an advanced stage” in rebuilding its forces. Amid this deadlock, some are asserting that Lebanon could soon be abandoned by the international community, particularly by the United States, which seems to have so far been holding back the Israelis. Government at work regarding Hezbollah Cabinet reviews army's disarmament report,...

