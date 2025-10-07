Two killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon today; Netanyahu menaces, 'the era of Hamas is coming to an end' | LIVE

Hezbollah appeals for cessation of Israeli aggression before engaging in talks on disarmament

Hezbollah MP and former minister Hussein Hajj Hassan reiterated that his party will not consider surrendering its arms as long as Israel does not stop bombing and does not withdraw from the six points it has occupied in southern Lebanon since the war and following the cease-fire.

"Our position is clear: When the aggression stops, the enemy withdraws, the prisoners return, reconstruction begins, and national security is discussed on realistic terms that preserve dignity and sovereignty, then we can talk about a national strategy; before that, words will convince no one," said the Baalbek representative during a ceremony honoring a party fighter and martyrs killed by Israel in Bablieh (Saida) in southern Lebanon.

Hussein Hajj Hassan added, "There are many political issues, and if the state wants to convince its citizens that it is truly a state, it should act when the honor of its army and its people is violated, and not remain silent in the face of statements by the Zionist enemy and its ministers."