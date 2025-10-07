UK prosecutors to appeal dropped 'terrorism' case against Kneecap rapper

LONDON — UK prosecutors Tuesday said they would appeal a court's decision to drop a charge of supporting "terrorism" brought against a Northern Irish singer from punk rap group Kneecap.

"We are appealing the decision to dismiss this case as we believe there is an important point of law which needs to be clarified," a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said, referring to the case against Liam O'Hanna, also known by his stage name Mo Chara.

O'Hanna had been charged under the UK's terrorism laws for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a concert in November 2024. Hezbollah, in its entirely (both political and military wings), has been designated a terrorist organization in the UK since 2019.

But the case was thrown out by London's Woolwich Crown Court last month after a judge found there had been a technical error in the way the charge had been brought.

O'Hanna, named Liam Og O Hannaidh in Irish, hailed it as a victory, saying an attempt by detractors to prevent the trio from voicing their support for Palestinians had failed.

The 27-year-old was charged in May when a video emerged from a November concert in London, in which he allegedly displayed the Hezbollah flag, an offence the singer has denied.

But chief magistrate Paul Goldspring found the charge was not brought by prosecutors within the legal time limit, rendering it "unlawful and null."

The band, which sings in Irish and regularly leads chants in support of Gaza during performances, has had multiple concerts cancelled internationally over its pro-Palestinian stance and other controversies.

Canada last month barred Kneecap from entering the country, citing the group's alleged support for Hezbollah and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

But its performance in Paris went ahead in September despite objections from French Jewish groups and government officials. The group also played the vaunted Glastonbury Festival in southwest England in June.