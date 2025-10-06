Israeli strikes in Bekaa, two killed in Nabatieh drone strike

BEKAA-SOUTH LEBANON — The fragile calm that prevailed throughout the weekend was shattered Monday afternoon by a series of major Israeli airstrikes in the Bekaa, targeting what the Israeli army described as “Hezbollah infrastructure.”

Shortly before, a drone strike in southern Lebanon killed a couple and wounded four people in Nabatieh, according to a report by the Health Ministry.

The couple was in a car on the Zibdin road in Nabatieh, according to information from our correspondent in southern Lebanon.

The man, Hassan Atoui from Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district), was left blind after being injured in the simultaneous beeper explosions in September 2024 — an Israeli attack that wounded nearly 3,000 people. His wife, Zeinab Raslan, from nearby Adaisseh, had just returned to the car after shopping when it was struck by an Israeli drone.

The Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed Hassan Atoui was “a central and highly active member of Hezbollah's air defense unit.”

According to him, Atoui “supervised reconstruction operations and arming efforts within this unit, of which he was a leading technical expert, and was involved in relations and equipment imports from the unit's leadership in Iran.”

Also in the country’s south, an Israeli drone dropped an incendiary bomb midafternoon on the Houra area, on the outskirts of Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district), sparking a fire, our correspondent reported.

In the morning, the Israeli army also conducted a sweep with machine guns from the Roueisat al-Alam site, targeting the disputed highlands and the outskirts of Kfar Shuba village (Hasbaya district).

In the Bekaa, at least three Israeli strikes hit the heights of Harbata, while other raids targeted the outskirts of several villages on the Hermel highlands. The Israeli army said it had “struck several Hezbollah terror targets in the Bekaa region, including camps belonging to the Radwan Force unit, where Hezbollah operatives had been spotted.”

According to information from our correspondent in the region, these strikes caused no injuries.

Weakened militarily by the recent war with Israel, which left more than 4,000 dead in Lebanon, Hezbollah — long the dominant political and military force — is now under strong pressure to hand over its weapons to the state.

The Lebanese Army presented a disarmament plan for Hezbollah at the start of September and reported on its implementation at a Cabinet meeting Monday.

Since a two-stage decision in early August, adjusted in early September, the government has reaffirmed the state's monopoly on arms and tasked the army with formulating and implementing a disarmament plan.

Hezbollah, agreed to a cease-fire with Israel at the end of November 2024 ending 13 months of fighting. The group is now refusing to hand over its weapons, at least as long as the Israeli army continues to occupy six “strategic” points along the border and carries out near-daily strikes on the country.

Reporting by our regional correspondents Sarah Abdallah and Muntasser Abdallah.