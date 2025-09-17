Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NARRATIVE

Hezbollah pagers attack: The day 'all hell broke loose' in Lebanese hospitals

Flooded by a sudden wave of thousands of injured, healthcare workers strived to save as many people as possible, in a surge of "national unity."

L'OLJ / Caroline HAYEK, Emmanuel HADDAD, Ghadir Hamadi, Lyana ALAMEDDINE, Scarlet HADDAD, Marguerita Sejaan, Tasnim Chaaban, 17 September 2025 13:30

Lire cet article en Français
The surveillance images from Tibnin Hospital, Sept. 17, 2024. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient Today)

On Sept. 17, 2024, 10-year-old Fatima Abdallah was sitting on a sofa in her kitchen in Sireen al-Fawqa (Baalbeck district), working on her English homework. Her father, Jaafar, had just brought her home from her first day of school.At around 3:30 p.m., Jaafar was standing fixing the stairs at the entrance of their home, in their village surrounded by olive fields, when he heard a muffled explosion."He didn't understand what the sound was. He thought it was a toy his daughter got from school," says Hussein, Fatima's uncle, sitting in the family's living room, across from her portrait, one year later.That day, Hussein, who lives just downstairs, ran up to see what was wrong: "She was still breathing, but her teeth and nose were shattered, her eyes gouged out, and her skull split open. There were pieces of her...
