Hezbollah pagers attack: The day 'all hell broke loose' in Lebanese hospitals

On Sept. 17, 2024, 10-year-old Fatima Abdallah was sitting on a sofa in her kitchen in Sireen al-Fawqa (Baalbeck district), working on her English homework. Her father, Jaafar, had just brought her home from her first day of school.At around 3:30 p.m., Jaafar was standing fixing the stairs at the entrance of their home, in their village surrounded by olive fields, when he heard a muffled explosion."He didn't understand what the sound was. He thought it was a toy his daughter got from school," says Hussein, Fatima's uncle, sitting in the family's living room, across from her portrait, one year later.That day, Hussein, who lives just downstairs, ran up to see what was wrong: "She was still breathing, but her teeth and nose were shattered, her eyes gouged out, and her skull split open. There were pieces of her...

