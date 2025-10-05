Opening of the electoral process to establish a new parliament in Syria

Syria is forming its first post-Assad parliament on Sunday in a process criticized for its lack of democracy, with a third of members appointed by interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The formation of this parliament is expected to cement the power of Sharaa, who, at the head of an Islamist coalition, ousted Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, ending more than thirteen years of civil war.

Two provinces in northeastern Syria, under Kurdish control, as well as the majority-Druze province of Sweida, recently the scene of violence, are excluded from the process. Thirty-two seats out of 210 will thus remain vacant at the end of this process, in which women are underrepresented.

The future parliament, whose renewable term is two and a half years, will include 140 members chosen by local committees formed by the electoral commission appointed byS haraa, and 70 appointed by the interim president.

According to the electoral commission, 1,578 candidates, only 14 percent of whom are women, are to be selected by nearly 6,000 people.

'Not an election'

"I support the authorities and I am ready to defend them, but these are not real elections," says Louay al-Arfi, a retired former civil servant. "It's a necessity for the transition, but we want direct elections" afterward, adds the 77-year-old, sitting with his friends at the al-Rawda café in downtown Damascus.

The new authorities have dissolved the People's Assembly, which for decades was a mere rubber-stamp for the Assad clan’s rule. The new parliament will carry out legislative duties until a permanent constitution is adopted and new elections are held, in accordance with the Constitutional Declaration issued in March.

Sharaa said in September that it was impossible for now to organize direct elections. He notably cited the large number of Syrians abroad without proper documents as a complicating factor.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled the country, sometimes clandestinely, during the civil war that began in 2011 with the crackdown on pro-democracy protests and claimed more than half a million lives.

An excessive concentration of power

Sunday’s process is being criticized by civil society organizations, which denounce an excessive concentration of power in the president’s hands and a lack of representation for the country’s ethnic and religious groups.

In a mid-September statement, 14 NGOs said that the process allows the president "to form a parliamentary majority from people he selects himself or whose loyalty he guarantees," which could "undermine the principle of pluralism at the core of any true democratic process."

"You can call this process anything you want, but it is not an election, it’s an appointment," Bassam al-Ahmad, executive director of the Paris-based NGO Syrians for Truth and Justice, told AFP.

'Marginalization'

"Of course there are criticisms, the government is new to power, and freedom is new to us," acknowledges a candidate, Mayssa Halwani, 48, during an electoral commission meeting in Damascus this week.

Candidates must not be "supporters of the former regime, nor promote secession or partition," according to the electoral rules.

"The elections could have been a new political beginning after the fall of the old regime, but the marginalization of many regions shows that the basic rules for political participation are not being upheld," laments Nichan Ismail, a 40-year-old teacher from the Kurdish-controlled northeast.

Negotiations between the Kurds, who are calling for a decentralized governance system, and the authorities, who reject "any form" of decentralization, have yet to reach a conclusion.

About 200 kilometers further south, Bourhan Azzam, 48, an activist in the Druze-held city of Sweida, which is also excluded, agrees. This process "does not respect the basic rules of democracy," he says.