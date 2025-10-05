Negotiators expected in Cairo to discuss Trump plan

Israeli and Hamas negotiators are expected in Cairo on Sunday for indirect talks on the Trump plan, which aims to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, something Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped would happen "in the coming days."

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected in Egypt for these talks.

This flurry of diplomacy, coming two days before the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, follows Hamas' positive response to the peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of September.

In Jerusalem, Netanyahu announced Saturday that he had asked his negotiating team to go to Egypt, the mediator in the case, to "finalize technical details." Al-Qahera News, a media outlet linked to Egyptian intelligence services, reported that Hamas and Israel will hold indirect talks Sunday and Monday in Cairo aimed at the release of hostages and prisoners held by each side.

Of the 251 people abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, 47 are still hostages in Gaza, 25 of whom are dead, according to the army.

Trump will not tolerate 'any delay'

Trump warned that he will "not tolerate any delay" in the implementation of his plan, which calls for a cease-fire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the exile of its fighters.

He said that Israel had agreed to a first "withdrawal line" at a distance of 1.5 to 3.5 km within the borders of the Palestinian territory and that a cease-fire prior to the exchange of prisoners "will take immediate effect" when Hamas accepts it.

Continued bombings

In a televised speech, Netanyahu said Saturday he hoped all hostages held in the Gaza Strip would be brought home in "the coming days."

On Friday night, Hamas said it was ready for immediate negotiations to release the hostages and end the war under this plan. The American president then called on Israel to "immediately stop the bombing in Gaza, so we can get the hostages out quickly and safely."

But despite the American president's call, Israel continued its strikes on the Gaza Strip Saturday, where at least 57 people were killed during the day by Israeli strikes, according to Civil Defense, which operates under Hamas authority.

The Islamic organization has not, for its part, mentioned the question of disarmament. "That will happen either diplomatically through Trump's plan or militarily by us," Netanyahu said in his address.

As every Saturday night, demonstrations calling for the release of the hostages were held, notably in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. "The people want peace," read placards.

'Stop this bloodshed'

In Gaza, the continued strikes are causing despair among the population, who had erupted in joy at news of Hamas' response to the Trump plan. "Who will stop Israel now? The negotiations need to move faster to stop this genocide and endless bloodshed," said Mahmoud al-Ghazi, 39, in Gaza City, where Israel is conducting a large-scale offensive.

The war waged by Israel against the Palestinian territory, following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack in which 1,219 people were killed, has left at least 67,074 dead in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas health ministry, figures that are considered reliable by the U.N.

The American plan also calls for the implementation of a transitional authority made up of technocrats and overseen by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international force.

It excludes any Hamas role "in the governance of Gaza." But in its response Friday to the Trump plan, Hamas said it intends to participate in discussions on the future of the territory.