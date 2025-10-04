Israeli hostages in Gaza: How many exchanged, recovered, killed and remaining?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The epilogue is near. Nearly two years to the day after the capture of 252 hostages during the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas announced on Friday, as part of the Trump “peace” plan, that it was ready to release all remaining Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in order to “end the war and the massacres,” according to senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk, speaking to Al-Jazeera.Over the past two years, the hostages’ families have relentlessly criticized the Netanyahu government — the most right-wing in Israel’s history — for having “sacrificed” the hostages on the altar of the war’s other stated objective, “the destruction of Hamas,” or even out of purely political considerations on the part of the Prime Minister, who has been regularly accused of “running headlong forward.”Until now, the movement had refused to release all the...

The epilogue is near. Nearly two years to the day after the capture of 252 hostages during the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas announced on Friday, as part of the Trump “peace” plan, that it was ready to release all remaining Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in order to “end the war and the massacres,” according to senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk, speaking to Al-Jazeera.Over the past two years, the hostages’ families have relentlessly criticized the Netanyahu government — the most right-wing in Israel’s history — for having “sacrificed” the hostages on the altar of the war’s other stated objective, “the destruction of Hamas,” or even out of purely political considerations on the part of the Prime Minister, who has been regularly accused of “running headlong forward.”Until now, the movement had...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in