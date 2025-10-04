Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israeli hostages in Gaza: How many exchanged, recovered, killed and remaining?

Fifty-nine hostages remain in Gaza, including 24 presumed to be alive, following the first phase of the cease-fire agreement.

L'OLJ / By Nemtala EDDÉ, 21 January 2025 21:24, updated on 04 October 2025, at 15:00

Israeli hostages in Gaza: How many exchanged, recovered, killed and remaining?

A woman looks at photos of hostages abducted during the attack on Oct. 7, 2023, at the so-called "Hostages" square, following a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Credit: Nir Elias/Reuters)

The epilogue is near. Nearly two years to the day after the capture of 252 hostages during the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas announced on Friday, as part of the Trump “peace” plan, that it was ready to release all remaining Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in order to “end the war and the massacres,” according to senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk, speaking to Al-Jazeera.Over the past two years, the hostages’ families have relentlessly criticized the Netanyahu government — the most right-wing in Israel’s history — for having “sacrificed” the hostages on the altar of the war’s other stated objective, “the destruction of Hamas,” or even out of purely political considerations on the part of the Prime Minister, who has been regularly accused of “running headlong forward.”Until now, the  movement had refused to release all the...
