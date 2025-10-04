Israeli hostages in Gaza: How many exchanged, recovered, killed and remaining?

The epilogue is near. Nearly two years to the day after the capture of 252 hostages during the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas announced on Friday, as part of the Trump “peace” plan, that it was ready to release all remaining Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in order to “end the war and the massacres,” according to senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk, speaking to Al-Jazeera.Over the past two years, the hostages’ families have relentlessly criticized the Netanyahu government — the most right-wing in Israel’s history — for having “sacrificed” the hostages on the altar of the war’s other stated objective, “the destruction of Hamas,” or even out of purely political considerations on the part of the Prime Minister, who has been regularly accused of “running headlong forward.”Until now, the movement had refused to release all the...
