Despite inflation, Lebanese PMI hits record high

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — Lebanon’s private sector continued its rebound in September, posting its strongest performance since records began more than a decade ago.The Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, published monthly by Blominvest, rose to 51.5 points in September from 50.3 in August. That marked its second straight month of expansion and its highest level since the survey was launched in 2013.The gains came despite persistent caution among businesses, which cited political and security uncertainty as major risks. Lebanon is only beginning to recover from the 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel that ended with a fragile cease-fire in November 2024.The contrast remains stark: while Lebanon’s annual inflation rate is among the highest in the region — 14.17 percent in August, according to the Central Administration of Statistics — the PMI has...

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s private sector continued its rebound in September, posting its strongest performance since records began more than a decade ago.The Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, published monthly by Blominvest, rose to 51.5 points in September from 50.3 in August. That marked its second straight month of expansion and its highest level since the survey was launched in 2013.The gains came despite persistent caution among businesses, which cited political and security uncertainty as major risks. Lebanon is only beginning to recover from the 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel that ended with a fragile cease-fire in November 2024.The contrast remains stark: while Lebanon’s annual inflation rate is among the highest in the region — 14.17 percent in August, according to the Central Administration of Statistics —...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in