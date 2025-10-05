Perla Harb, from south Lebanon, crowned Miss Lebanon 2025

BEIRUT — On Saturday night, Perla Harb, 22, originally from south Lebanon, was crowned Miss Lebanon 2025 during a ceremony broadcast live on LBCI.

For more than three hours, 16 contestants competed in the pageant, hosted by Hilda Khalifeh. The jury included Tourism Minister Laura al-Khazen Lahoud, MP Paula Yacoubian and fashion designer Nicolas Jebran.

On the second step of the podium, Chloe Khalifeh was named first runner-up, followed by Carla Dahdah, Yasmina Halaby and Sarah Samaha as second, third and fourth runners-up, respectively.