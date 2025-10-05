Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

MISS LEBANON

Perla Harb, from south Lebanon, crowned Miss Lebanon 2025

The jury included Tourism Minister Laura al-Khazen Lahoud, MP Paula Yacoubian and fashion designer Nicolas Jebran.

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 05 October 2025 10:08

Lire cet article en Français
Perla Harb, from south Lebanon, crowned Miss Lebanon 2025

Miss Lebanon 2025 Perla Harb. Screenshot LBCI.

BEIRUT — On Saturday night, Perla Harb, 22, originally from south Lebanon, was crowned Miss Lebanon 2025 during a ceremony broadcast live on LBCI.

For more than three hours, 16 contestants competed in the pageant, hosted by Hilda Khalifeh. The jury included Tourism Minister Laura al-Khazen Lahoud, MP Paula Yacoubian and fashion designer Nicolas Jebran.

On the second step of the podium, Chloe Khalifeh was named first runner-up, followed by Carla Dahdah, Yasmina Halaby and Sarah Samaha as second, third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

Perla Harb, originaire du Liban-Sud, élue Miss Liban 2025

Perla Harb, originaire du Liban-Sud, élue Miss Liban 2025

BEIRUT — On Saturday night, Perla Harb, 22, originally from south Lebanon, was crowned Miss Lebanon 2025 during a ceremony broadcast live on LBCI.For more than three hours, 16 contestants competed in the pageant, hosted by Hilda Khalifeh. The jury included Tourism Minister Laura al-Khazen Lahoud, MP Paula Yacoubian and fashion designer Nicolas Jebran.On the second step of the podium, Chloe Khalifeh was named first runner-up, followed by Carla Dahdah, Yasmina Halaby and Sarah Samaha as second, third and fourth runners-up, respectively.Perla Harb, originaire du Liban-Sud, élue Miss Liban 2025...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top