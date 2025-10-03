Contraception remains 'partly taboo' in Lebanon

Packs of contraceptive pills. (Credit: Philippe Huguen/AFP)
A lack of information in school curricula, rising prices of contraceptives in pharmacies, the end of subsidies and limited access for parts of the population — these remain pressing issues in Lebanon. Sept. 26 marked World Contraception Day. On this occasion, L'Orient-Le Jour spoke with Dr. Joseph Ghanimeh, a gynecologist, to examine a social issue rarely addressed in Lebanon's public debate.Is contraception still taboo in Lebanon? Is information on this subject easily accessible?The subject remains partly taboo in Lebanon, especially in certain regions or communities where information about sexuality is not easily accessible. There is a difference between women who get information directly from their doctors and those who do not. The same applies to men.
