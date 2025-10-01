'My daughters have seen enough': In Lebanon, children are hostages of a never-ending conflict

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In the cramped apartment where she now lives in Aramoun (Aley), Fatima silently watches her children play. Her eight-year-old son is piecing together a puzzle he once hid under his bed, hoping to find it intact after the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah. But his toys, like the family home in Hadath in Beirut’s southern suburbs, vanished under Israeli bombardments. "It's not normal for my son to ask me what type of missile was used or who died a martyr every time Israel violates the cease-fire," she murmurs, perplexed.Two years after the conflict began on Oct. 8, 2023, escalating to an open war in September 2024, "children continue to pay the heaviest price," warns Marcoluigi Corsi, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, speaking to L’Orient-Le Jour. On-the-ground Palestinian refugees in Lebanon feel Western...

In the cramped apartment where she now lives in Aramoun (Aley), Fatima silently watches her children play. Her eight-year-old son is piecing together a puzzle he once hid under his bed, hoping to find it intact after the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah. But his toys, like the family home in Hadath in Beirut’s southern suburbs, vanished under Israeli bombardments. "It's not normal for my son to ask me what type of missile was used or who died a martyr every time Israel violates the cease-fire," she murmurs, perplexed.Two years after the conflict began on Oct. 8, 2023, escalating to an open war in September 2024, "children continue to pay the heaviest price," warns Marcoluigi Corsi, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, speaking to L’Orient-Le Jour. On-the-ground Palestinian refugees in Lebanon feel...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in