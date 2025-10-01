Raouche projection: Search and investigation notices issued against two individuals

BEIRUT — The Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, Jamal Hajjar, issued search and investigation notices on Wednesday against two individuals for projecting the images of Hezbollah former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine on the Raouche Rock last week, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

NNA reported that Hajjar issued the notices after the two individuals were summoned for questioning and refused to appear. Their identities were not disclosed.

The projection, which was notably attended by the head of Hezbollah’s liaison and coordination unit, Wafiq Safa, identified as the presumed instigator of the event, was made on the occasion of the first commemoration of Nasrallah and Safieddine's assassinations during the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Contacted by L'Orient Today, the judge was not immediately available to provide further information.

The projection was in violation of an administrative ban by Beirut governor Marwan Abboud. Despite that, security forces did not intervene to prevent it. Immediately after the incident, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he asked the relevant ministries to "arrest those responsible."

The projection also created tensions between Salam and President Joseph Aoun. On Tuesday, the two heads of state held a meeting, during which Aoun said that it was not appropriate to criticize the army for not getting involved in the Raouche incident, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Salam was reportedly understanding, but emphasized the importance of the state's decisions being implemented. "They had a frank discussion," the source said, "they shared their points of view, and agreed to continue working together."