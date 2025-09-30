Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DANCE

In Achrafieh, a hidden gem aims to reinvent the dance scene

What if dance in Lebanon became more than just training — a true laboratory where new ways of creating and moving come to life?

By Nanette Ziadé-Ritter, 30 September 2025 10:03

In Achrafieh, a hidden gem aims to reinvent the dance scene

The Labo de la danse, conceived and led by the team of the Beirut Contemporary Ballet, directed by Jana Younes. (Credit: Photo provided by Jana Younes.)

In Achrafieh, in the Saradar building at 812 Tabaris Street, a discreet and minimalist space has taken the place of "Let's Dance," a studio once dedicated to dance that fell victim to the latest war. "Le Labo de la danse" ('Dance lab') is no ordinary dance school and aims to distinguish itself completely from its predecessor. It is a living workshop, a laboratory where dance in Lebanon is being reshaped step by step.Conceived and managed by the Beirut Contemporary Ballet team, "Le Labo de la danse" is neither a traditional academy nor a commercial school. It is a hybrid space, designed to train, certainly, but above all to advance the discipline, question it, and transmit it. Its very name is evocative: Like a scientific lab, it is a space for exploration, breaking molds, and seeking new ways of...
