Joseph Aoun praises work of State Security on its 40th anniversary

BEIRUT — On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of State Security, President Joseph Aoun congratulated its leadership, officers and members, according to a post on the presidency’s X account.

The President hailed the directorate’s efforts in safeguarding Lebanon’s borders and regulating the movement of people across land, sea, and air.

Commending its contributions to national security and its sacrifices, Aoun praised its coordination with the army and other security forces, and reaffirmed the state’s full support for its mission, especially in managing border crossings and facilitating refugee returns.

State Security has proven "its effectiveness and its ability to apply the law without discrimination or favoritism ... I am convinced that in the coming days, we will witness even more achievements by State Security, so that Lebanese state institutions are truly at the service of the Lebanese people, and not the other way around," he added.

State Security "serves as the arm of the Supreme Defense Council," which is chaired by the president of the republic, its website states. Its mission is to "protect the state against internal and external threats."