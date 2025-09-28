A year without Nasrallah: Hezbollah's base is in turmoil

A graffiti depicting former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on Sept. 23, 2025, on the rubble of the historic Nabatieh souk in South Lebanon, destroyed by Israeli bombings the previous year. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Portraits of Hassan Nasrallah, in all colors, hang on the wall and greet customers. In this Islamic shop in the Nabatieh souk, overlooking rubble, the former Hezbollah leader has become a fixed gaze upon trinkets: his image appears on metal objects and keychains. In a store, shattered during the 66-day war and rebuilt within a month, Ihab*, lists his family’s dead — all fighters killed in the last war: his uncle, cousins, his aunt’s husband.“And your friends too!” adds Samar*, the shop assistant.“The worst was losing the sayyed [former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah]. He was everything to us,” says the young man, who refuses to reveal his real name or his “rank” within the pro-Iranian organization. “No one can replace him.” It is the same phrase repeated in the streets of Nabatieh, Kfar Roummane and Beirut’s southern suburbs. ...
