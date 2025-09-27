In Beirut, Hezbollah's 'political May 7' triggers Sunni street

“My allegiance to my homeland, Lebanon,” reads a poster in downtown Beirut, on Sept. 26, 2025, opposite the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gathered Thursday in the Raouche neighborhood to mark the anniversary of the former secretary-general's assassination in the southern suburbs. The chosen location, a Sunni area at the base of the iconic Pigeon Rocks — considered a national symbol — was viewed as a provocation by many across the country.Some ignore it and move on, jaded by the fleeting controversies that regularly erupt in the country before fading away. "It's the last thing I care about," says the manager of a computer shop on Corniche Mazraa.Some are simply tired. "We've seen enough; that's enough. The important thing is that it doesn't escalate further," says Aida, in her 40s, weary of hearing about politics, war and death. Another reportage 'You can keep your rock, Nawaf. You and your buddy...
