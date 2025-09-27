Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NASRALLAH ASSASSINATION

How Hezbollah tries to reinvent itself without Nasrallah

L'Orient-Le Jour examines the party's adaptation methods, including internal restructuring, ties with Iran and logistics.

L'OLJ / Malek Jadah, Nemtala Eddé and Salah Hijazi, 27 September 2025 14:21

Lire cet article en Français
How Hezbollah tries to reinvent itself without Nasrallah

A portrait of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the ruins of a house in the village of Houla, on Feb. 18, 2025, a few hours after the withdrawal of Israeli troops. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)

On Oct. 10, 2024, late afternoon, a massive explosion rattled Beirut once again. Israel launched two bombs on the residential Basta neighborhood, killing at least 22 people. The target was Wafic Safa, head of the Hezbollah Coordination and Liaison Unit. The man — highly influential within his party — miraculously escaped the attack unscathed, even though it was one of the bloodiest incidents of last autumn's war between Israel and Hezbollah.Almost a year later, Safa made a rare public appearance on Thursday in Raouche, at a ceremony commemorating the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, former secretary-general of Hezbollah. Another prespective Hezbollah weakened but system still holds While his presence was likely meant to provoke authorities — who had prohibited protesters from illuminating the Raouche Rocks in tribute to their...
