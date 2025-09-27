One year since Nasrallah’s assassination: Thousands of supporters attend triple commemoration in southern Beirut, the Bekaa and southern Lebanon | LIVE

Nasrallah assassination: commemorative ceremony begins
Large crowds gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Nabi Sheet in the Baalbeck district and Deir Kanoun al-Nahr in southern Lebanon to mark the first anniversary of the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, killed a year ago in massive Israeli airstrikes, as well as his successor Hashem Safieddine.
Ceremonies are being held at their respective mausoleums, attended by thousands of people, according to our photographer in the southern suburbs, Mohammad Yassine, and the party’s TV channel, al-Manar. The event began with the Hezbollah anthem and will include a speech by the party’s current Secretary-General, Naim Qassem.
The question of Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank has been ‘abandoned,’ according to a senior Emirati official
Anwar Gargash, senior adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, said that the issue of Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank has been “abandoned.” His remarks came following a meeting on Friday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he “would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.” Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he declared: “I will not allow it. It will not happen.”
Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza continues to rise
At least 58 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday morning by gunfire or airstrikes from the Israeli army, medical sources told Al Jazeera.
Among the victims, 30 died in Gaza City alone, as the Israeli military continues its ground assault on the main urban center of the enclave, alongside airstrikes and artillery fire.
In addition, at least four Palestinians seeking aid at U.S. and Israeli-backed GHF distribution sites were also killed in the central part of the besieged territory.
Ahead of the commemorations scheduled for the afternoon, we offer this analysis by Nemtala Eddé, Salah Hijazi, and Malek Jadah: “How Hezbollah tries to reinvent itself without Nasrallah.”
Pezeshkian says Washington demanded Iran hand over ‘all’ its uranium
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said that the United States had demanded Iran surrender “all” its enriched uranium in exchange for a three-month extension of a sanctions suspension, calling the request “unacceptable.”
Gaza: At least 48 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids since dawn
At least 48 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since dawn, as intensive strikes and house demolitions by Israeli occupation forces continue, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, cited by the National News Agency (NNA).
Palestinian medical sources reported that of the 48 killed, nine were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital, 17 to Al-Ahli Al-Arabi “Al-Ma’madi” Hospital, 15 to Al-Awda Hospital, one to Nasser Hospital, and six to Al-Aqsa Hospital.
The sources added that among the dead, three were aid seekers in the Netzarim area.
Commemoration of Nasrallah
On the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, Amal Movement leader and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri paid a heartfelt tribute.
“My companion on this journey, you always said that we must confront evil, even if it leads us to martyrdom, because that is what exposes all masks,” he wrote. “Through your ultimate sacrifice, you have achieved victory and martyrdom,” he added.
Addressing Nasrallah and all the martyrs, Berri said they “will remain by our side until the end, to preserve Lebanon, reject discord, and protect human dignity and civil peace, which are essential safeguards against the absolute evil that is Israel.”
Southern Lebanon: Bomb dropped by Israeli drone in Maroun al-Ras
A small Israeli military drone dropped a sound bomb on a destroyed house in Maroun al-Ras, southern Lebanon, according to our local correspondent Muntasser Abdallah. Fighter jets are patrolling the Saida region and the border area.
12 countries, including France, the UK, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Spain, announced yesterday the creation of a coalition to financially support the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority, whose tax revenues are being withheld by Israel.
The Emergency Coalition for the Financial Viability of the Palestinian Authority was “created in response to the urgent and unprecedented financial crisis” facing the Authority, the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement. Its goal is to stabilize the finances of the Ramallah-based body, preserve its ability to govern, provide essential services, and maintain security. “All elements indispensable to regional stability and the preservation of the two-state solution,” the statement added.
➡️ Read more here.
In Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets are intensively patrolling the Bekaa Valley at low altitude, our correspondent Sarah Abdallah reports. The Israeli army carried out a series of strikes on the Bekaa Heights yesterday, claiming to target “missile production sites” belonging to Hezbollah.
At least 44 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since dawn
Al-Jazeera, citing hospital sources in the enclave, reports that at least 44 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since early morning. Among the victims, 25 were killed in Gaza City, and three others while attempting to obtain food aid in the center of the territory.
Countdown to UN sanctions reinstatement against Iran
U.N. sanctions on Iran will be formally restored tonight following the failure of negotiations between European countries, which are demanding assurances on Iran’s nuclear program, and Tehran, which denounces the decision as illegal and has recalled its ambassadors. The United Kingdom, France and Germany, the E3 group, triggered the “snapback” mechanism at the end of August, which allows sanctions lifted in 2015 under the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) to be reinstated within 30 days.
After the U.N. Security Council gave the green light, and after Russia and China failed on Friday to delay the deadline, heavy sanctions, ranging from an arms embargo to economic measures, will be restored overnight from this evening to tomorrow, barring a last-minute twist. In protest, Iran recalled its ambassadors to France, Germany and the UK today, state television reported.
➡️ More details here.
Larijani arrives in Beirut
Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived this morning at Beirut airport to participate at 4:30 p.m. in the commemoration of the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretaries-General Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine and their companions, at Nasrallah’s mausoleum in southern Beirut. Larijani is also expected to hold political meetings, including with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at 11:45 a.m. and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at 1:15 p.m.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the situation in the Middle East. This Saturday marks the first anniversary of the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in massive Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut. His successor, Naim Qassem, is scheduled to give a speech tonight, and the party is holding ceremonies across the country.
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!
Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months.