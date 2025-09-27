‘Everyone froze’: Lebanese recall Hassan Nasrallah's assassination

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Sitting at a café terrace in Beirut’s Badaro district, Rola* was having coffee with friends — “trying to forget the war” — when a series of particularly violent explosions rang out. It was Sept. 27, 2024, 6:21 p.m., and “everyone froze.” Less than five kilometers away, right in the heart of Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Israel had just assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. But no one knew that yet.For several days, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah — which began nearly a year earlier — had shifted into an open war, but this noise was like nothing else."I had never heard such a noise. I thought I was going to die and my parents would be left alone, but it never occurred to me that the sayyed [Nasrallah] had been targeted," Rola recalls, who spent the rest of the evening following the news,...

Sitting at a café terrace in Beirut’s Badaro district, Rola* was having coffee with friends — “trying to forget the war” — when a series of particularly violent explosions rang out. It was Sept. 27, 2024, 6:21 p.m., and “everyone froze.” Less than five kilometers away, right in the heart of Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Israel had just assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. But no one knew that yet.For several days, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah — which began nearly a year earlier — had shifted into an open war, but this noise was like nothing else."I had never heard such a noise. I thought I was going to die and my parents would be left alone, but it never occurred to me that the sayyed [Nasrallah] had been targeted," Rola recalls, who spent the rest of the evening...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in