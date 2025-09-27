Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

TESTIMONIES

‘Everyone froze’: Lebanese recall Hassan Nasrallah's assassination

Many say they "immediately" understood that the Hezbollah chief was targeted, considering the scale of the Israeli strikes.

L'OLJ / By Zeina ANTONIOS, 27 September 2025 10:35

‘Everyone froze’: Lebanese recall Hassan Nasrallah's assassination

A man observes the site where former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Haret Hreik, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, on Sept. 27, 2024. (Credit: Haitham Moussawi/AFP)

Sitting at a café terrace in Beirut’s Badaro district, Rola* was having coffee with friends — “trying to forget the war” — when a series of particularly violent explosions rang out. It was Sept. 27, 2024, 6:21 p.m., and “everyone froze.” Less than five kilometers away, right in the heart of Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Israel had just assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. But no one knew that yet.For several days, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah — which began nearly a year earlier — had shifted into an open war, but this noise was like nothing else."I had never heard such a noise. I thought I was going to die and my parents would be left alone, but it never occurred to me that the sayyed [Nasrallah] had been targeted," Rola recalls, who spent the rest of the evening following the news,...
Sitting at a café terrace in Beirut’s Badaro district, Rola* was having coffee with friends — “trying to forget the war” — when a series of particularly violent explosions rang out. It was Sept. 27, 2024, 6:21 p.m., and “everyone froze.” Less than five kilometers away, right in the heart of Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Israel had just assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. But no one knew that yet.For several days, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah — which began nearly a year earlier — had shifted into an open war, but this noise was like nothing else."I had never heard such a noise. I thought I was going to die and my parents would be left alone, but it never occurred to me that the sayyed [Nasrallah] had been targeted," Rola recalls, who spent the rest of the evening...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top