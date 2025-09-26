Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Has the UAE tightened visa restrictions for Lebanese citizens?

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it has not been informed of any such decision by its Emirati counterpart.

L'OLJ / By Gabriel BLONDEL, 26 September 2025 15:57

Has the UAE tightened visa restrictions for Lebanese citizens?

A Lebanese passport. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

A list of nine countries, including Lebanon, supposedly targeted by stricter visa restrictions from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting in 2026, has been circulating in recent days across various media outlets and social media in Lebanon. Although the authorities in Abu Dhabi have not issued any official circular, the information has been widely shared after UAE Visa Online — an India-based agency that handles outsourcing of visa applications to the UAE — published the list of countries.The agency said on its website that visa applications from certain nationalities are more frequently rejected, which may give the impression of restrictions. It added, however, that no official circular confirms a ban on visas for the UAE, and that outcomes often depend on individual assessments and compliance with the country’s immigration...
A list of nine countries, including Lebanon, supposedly targeted by stricter visa restrictions from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting in 2026, has been circulating in recent days across various media outlets and social media in Lebanon. Although the authorities in Abu Dhabi have not issued any official circular, the information has been widely shared after UAE Visa Online — an India-based agency that handles outsourcing of visa applications to the UAE — published the list of countries.The agency said on its website that visa applications from certain nationalities are more frequently rejected, which may give the impression of restrictions. It added, however, that no official circular confirms a ban on visas for the UAE, and that outcomes often depend on individual assessments and compliance with the country's immigration...
