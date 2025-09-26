Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to stop Israel from annexing the occupied West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza war, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the U.N. on Friday before heading to Washington to meet Trump, as Israeli ministers discuss annexing the West Bank in response to recent recognition of a Palestinian state by France, Britain and several other Western powers.

Trump, who has been a key ally to Netanyahu as Israel faces mounting global pressure, said he would not support annexation, which far-right Israelis view as a way to block the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “No, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen.”

Trump voiced optimism about ending nearly two years of war in Gaza, echoing the confidence expressed a day earlier at the U.N. by his envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“We’re getting pretty close to having a deal on Gaza and maybe even peace,” Trump said, adding that he had spoken with Netanyahu by phone Thursday.

Trump also met Tuesday at the U.N. with leaders of key Arab and Muslim nations who warned of consequences if Israel moved forward.

“I think the president of the United States understands very well the risks and dangers of annexation in the West Bank,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

Saudi Arabia has considered recognizing Israel — a major symbolic move for the kingdom, home to Islam’s two holiest sites. The United Arab Emirates, whose 2020 normalization deal with Israel is touted by both Netanyahu and Trump, has also publicly warned against annexation.

Despite Trump’s stance, Netanyahu in recent months has defied Washington with attacks in Iran, Qatar and Syria amid U.S. diplomatic efforts.

Abbas rejects role for Hamas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in his address to the U.N. on Thursday, urged countries to recognize Palestinian statehood while stressing that Hamas would not be part of a future government.

The 89-year-old leader of the Palestinian Authority was forced to deliver his speech by video after the United States denied him a visa to attend the session in person.

“Hamas will not have a role to play in governance. Hamas and other factions will have to hand over their weapons to the Palestinian National Authority,” Abbas said, drawing applause from delegates.

He distanced himself from Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel as well as from accusations that Palestinians deny Jewish rights.

“Despite all that our people have suffered, we reject what Hamas carried out on Oct. 7 — actions that targeted Israeli civilians and took them hostage — because these actions do not represent the Palestinian people, nor do they represent their just struggle for freedom and independence,” Abbas said.

“We reject confusing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and the issue of antisemitism, which we oppose based on our values and principles,” he added.

Abbas condemned Israel’s nearly two-year war in Gaza, calling it “one of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy of the 20th and 21st centuries.”

Israel’s war has killed over 65,500 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which the U.N. considers credible.