Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ANALYSIS

What you need to know about Israel closing the Allenby crossing at the West Bank border

This border crossing is usually a key transit point for a significant portion of humanitarian aid headed to Gaza.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 25 September 2025 16:04

Lire cet article en Français
What you need to know about Israel closing the Allenby crossing at the West Bank border

A photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025, shows a road leading to the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby), the main border crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan. (Credit: AFP)

How long will the occupied West Bank remain an enclave? After several days of successive openings and closures, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday the “closure until further notice” of the Allenby crossing between Jordan and the West Bank — the only crossing from Palestinian territory. Officially, this drastic decision was made after two Israeli soldiers were killed last Thursday in a stabbing and shooting attack by a Jordanian truck driver transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, since the announcement, observers have pointed out that the timing is no coincidence, as it came immediately after the recognition by several Western countries of Palestinian statehood, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Beyond the headlines ‘Without sanctions, recognizing Palestine is useless’: Skepticism prevails...
How long will the occupied West Bank remain an enclave? After several days of successive openings and closures, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday the “closure until further notice” of the Allenby crossing between Jordan and the West Bank — the only crossing from Palestinian territory. Officially, this drastic decision was made after two Israeli soldiers were killed last Thursday in a stabbing and shooting attack by a Jordanian truck driver transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, since the announcement, observers have pointed out that the timing is no coincidence, as it came immediately after the recognition by several Western countries of Palestinian statehood, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Beyond the headlines ‘Without sanctions, recognizing Palestine is useless’:...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top