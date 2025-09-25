What you need to know about Israel closing the Allenby crossing at the West Bank border

A photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025, shows a road leading to the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby), the main border crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan. (Credit: AFP)
How long will the occupied West Bank remain an enclave? After several days of successive openings and closures, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday the “closure until further notice” of the Allenby crossing between Jordan and the West Bank — the only crossing from Palestinian territory. Officially, this drastic decision was made after two Israeli soldiers were killed last Thursday in a stabbing and shooting attack by a Jordanian truck driver transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, since the announcement, observers have pointed out that the timing is no coincidence, as it came immediately after the recognition by several Western countries of Palestinian statehood, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Beyond the headlines ‘Without sanctions, recognizing Palestine is useless’: Skepticism prevails...
