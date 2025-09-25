For the first time, a High Agriculture Council at the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture

The Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture announced in a statement on Thursday a measure that marks a first in its history: the creation of a High Agriculture Council. "This council will bring together representatives from the official administration, academic, and private sectors, and will serve as a platform to unify visions and develop future agricultural policies," said the text published by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The council is chaired by the current agriculture minister, Nizar Hani, with the director general Louis Lahoud serving as vice president. It also includes the director general of cooperatives, Gloria Abou Zeid, the dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the Lebanese University, Nadine Nassif, as well as members Kheir al-Jarrah, Lara Wakim, Shadi Hamade, and Mohammad Husseini, all of whom are experts.

This new body is expected to "improve efficiency and transparency" to "define agricultural priorities, review policies and plans, ensure production sustainability, and support farmers in facing challenges."

Hani said that "this measure aligns with the modernization of the agricultural sector in Lebanon by providing an institutional framework that ensures the participation of experts, academics, and the private sector in developing national strategies."