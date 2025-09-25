Lebanon cease-fire: MPs push for international pressure on Israel

The parliamentary Human Rights Committee, chaired by MP Michel Moussa, met Thursday to discuss ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon, particularly in the South, despite the Nov. 27 cease-fire agreement. MPs urged the government to file more complaints with international bodies.

After the meeting, Moussa said members reviewed a report from Amnesty International documenting Israeli violations of international law, including the killing of journalists, synchronized explosions attributed to thousands of Hezbollah members, the use of white phosphorus and the demolition of houses.

“We then received a briefing from the Foreign Ministry on complaints filed with international bodies,” Moussa said. “MPs requested a detailed record of these violations and asked that complaints to the U.N., the Human Rights Council and international courts be re-energized in order to end the attacks and violations of international humanitarian law.”

He said the committee decided to recommend that the government continue discussions on the complaints, accelerate efforts to halt the offensive and secure compensation for reconstruction.

Since Hezbollah opened a front in South Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, then-Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government, via Lebanon’s mission to the U.N., filed dozens of complaints with the Security Council during the 13 months of conflict that followed. That process slowed after the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire — which has been violated by Israel almost daily — and the formation of Nawaf Salam’s Cabinet in February 2025.