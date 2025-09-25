Hani launches farmer support project funded by AFD

The Agriculture Ministry launched a four-year program on Monday, Sept. 22, aimed at strengthening small producers and cooperatives across Lebanon.

Funded with 7 million euros by the French Development Agency (AFD) and implemented by the Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Montpellier (Ciheam Montpellier), Action Against Hunger, and Fair Trade Lebanon, this project, called Aradina ('Our lands'), aims to support 2,500 farmers and 145 cooperatives throughout the country.

Its goal is to help producers adopt eco-friendly practices, strengthen agricultural value chains, and open up better marketing opportunities to enhance food security, protect the environment, and keep small farmers at the heart of rural development.

“Aradina is not just another development project. It is a decisive step toward a greener, fairer, and more resilient agriculture,” said Minister Nizar Hani during his speech, noting that this project fits directly into the ministry’s strategy aimed at increasing the resilience of a sector hard-hit by multidimensional crises.

“Farmers and cooperatives are the backbone of this effort. Without them, no reform can succeed,” he added. “Through Aradina, we want to help Lebanese farmers adopt sustainable practices, improve their market access, and strengthen the resilience of their communities,” said Jean-Bertrand Mothes, AFD country director in Lebanon.

Simplified procedures

At the same time, Hani announced the publication of a new administrative circular (140/1) simplifying procedures for registering transport and loading vehicles. For the first time, applicants will be required to provide proof of registration in the national farmers’ register before obtaining a license. “This reform falls within our overall policy to support farmers, simplify procedures, and protect both the rights of the state and the sector,” he said.