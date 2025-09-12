First edition of 'Agri Lebanon 2025' exhibition takes off at Beirut Hall

BEIRUT — Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani inaugurated the first edition of the "Agri Lebanon 2025" exhibition, a space for “scientific, economic, and agricultural gathering,” on Thursday.

The event will take place from Sept. 10-12 at Beirut Hall and feature around 3,000 farmers and professionals from the agriculture sector, according to a statement published by the state-run National News Agency.

“We are gathering around the latest agricultural technologies, from irrigation systems that reduce water consumption to precision farming and smart solutions based on artificial intelligence, to prove that Lebanese agriculture is capable of bouncing back,” said the minister, speaking to an audience of officials and politicians, including Defense Minister Michel Menassah, Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar, and Minister of the Displaced Kamal Shehadeh.

Lebanon's agriculture sector has suffered serious blows in the last two years. Already struggling under a crippling economic crisis, the Bekaa — the agricultural heartland of Lebanon — came under months of Israeli bombardment during the last war between Hezbollah and Israel. Then, after a particularly dry winter, farmers have faced water shortages and drought.

Calling for the exhibition to become “a springboard for concrete projects and partnerships that strengthen the place of agriculture,” Hani noted that this event was “not just an exhibition platform, but a living laboratory of cooperation between farmers, universities, start-ups, and international organizations,” which he believes could serve as a starting point for modernizing the sector.

The minister also reaffirmed his ministry’s intention to move forward with the implementation of its national agriculture plan. The plan was first announced in May and includes developing an agricultural map, creating a digital registry of farmers, developing contract farming, promoting organic and smart production, and strengthening agricultural diplomacy to open new markets for Lebanese products.

Shehadeh insisted on the need to integrate digital innovations into the agricultural sector, stating that “the future of agriculture will be driven by smart technologies.”

Labor Minister Haidar announced at the inaugural ceremony that “the social security system project for farmers is now on its way to adoption.” In early September, artificial intelligence had already made its way into agriculture when Shehadeh, who is also minister of state for technology affairs, organized a workshop titled “Lebanon towards smart agriculture.”