Saddi: Lebanon faces unprecedented water shortage

Lebanon is experiencing an "unprecedented water shortage," announced Energy Minister Joe Saddi during a press conference on Tuesday. According to him, annual rainfall has dropped by 50 percent compared with the average, which usually ranges between 700 and 1,000 mm.

The 2024-2025 winter was especially dry: In Beirut, for example, only 382.1 millimeters of rain fell this season, compared with 1,051.3 mm last year and an average of 822 mm over 30 years, according to figures from Meteo-Liban. Snowfall was also scarce, which naturally affected the available water supply for distribution this summer.

Saddi emphasized that the water crisis is "more crucial than that of electricity, because it is directly linked to climate change, an uncontrollable factor, which means we must speed up measures to address the challenges ahead." He stated that managing this crisis requires "collective awareness" and "close coordination between the relevant ministries and administrations."

'Preventive emergency plan'

To address the water shortages, the minister gathered ministry officials on April 15 to develop an emergency plan. Key areas discussed included fighting violations and abuses, strengthening immediate maintenance, creating additional maintenance teams, developing a fair and transparent water distribution schedule and bringing unused wells back online. He also said he is reviewing some aspects of the previous government's national water strategy.

Saddi stressed the importance of implementing a "preventive emergency plan" for next year, which will be accompanied by organizational reforms within the relevant institutions "to ensure financial sustainability by allowing them to control and evaluate their work according to clear criteria." He also announced the "activation" of the National Water Authority, whose operating mechanism has been approved. Its role is advisory and must ensure coordination between the ministries and relevant agencies. To reduce waste and encourage rational consumption, the minister added that a program to install meters for consumers will be launched.

Regarding the four unfinished dams, he said he has sought the help of a committee of international experts to determine the best technical solutions. The ministry will support these efforts through awareness campaigns and increased cooperation with donors, in addition to preparing preventive plans for the coming years.

Last weekend, in order to protect the water quality in the Shabrouh dam (Kesrouan), Saddi decided to ban all access or activity within the facility.