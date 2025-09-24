Mohammad Raad receives Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon

BEIRUT — The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, received the Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Rida Husseini, on Wednesday, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The two men discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region, highlighting "the importance of strengthening Lebanese-Iraqi relations in the interest of both peoples and both countries," according to NNA.

Recently appointed to his position, Mr. Husseini met on July 31 with Maronite Church leader Bechara Rai.

The diplomat then emphasized "the depth of the historic relations between the two countries," stating that he stands "at an equal distance from all Lebanese parties." He also expressed “Iraq’s ongoing readiness to support Lebanon, particularly on the economic front.”

Beirut and Baghdad cooperate on several levels, notably in the energy sector, through a swap agreement with deferred payment implemented during the initial years of Lebanon's economic crisis that broke out in 2019. Under this arrangement, Electricité du Liban (EDL) procures Iraqi fuel.

During the war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2023/2024, many Lebanese residing in areas most exposed to Israeli shelling took refuge in Iraq. Many settled in the cities of Najaf and Karbala, where religious authorities requisitioned hotels normally reserved for pilgrims.