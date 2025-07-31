Rai meets with new Iraqi ambassador

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai met on Thursday in Diman with the new Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Rida Husseini, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

In a statement, the diplomat emphasized "the depth of the historical relations between the two countries," stating that he maintained "an equal distance from all Lebanese parties." He also expressed "Iraq’s ongoing willingness to support Lebanon, particularly on the economic front."

Rai wished the diplomat success in his new post and hoped for "the strengthening of fraternal ties between the Lebanese and Iraqi peoples."

Beirut and Baghdad cooperate on several levels, particularly in the energy sector, through a barter agreement with deferred payment put in place during the early years of the economic crisis that erupted in Lebanon in 2019. As part of this arrangement, Électricité du Liban (EDL) obtains Iraqi fuel supplies. During the war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2023/2024, many Lebanese living in areas most exposed to Israeli bombardment sought refuge in Iraq.