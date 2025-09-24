Overbilled Russian-origin fuel and forged documents: The Hawk III Case before the Lebanese prosecutor for financial crimes

The "Salle des pas perdus" at the Beirut courthouse. Photo Claude Assaf/L'Orient-Le Jour
The scandal over fuel allegedly of Russian origin, offloaded about two weeks ago by the Panama-flagged vessel Hawk III for Électricité du Liban (EDL), is now under judicial review. The documents accompanying the shipment were reportedly forged to make the fuel appear as if it came from Turkey, concealing its true origin. Following a preliminary investigation requested by the Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Joe Saddi, Top Prosecutor Jamal Hajjar, referred the case on Tuesday to the financial prosecutor’s office. On Friday, the ship’s captain and his assistant, along with the representative of the company responsible for verifying cargo operations in Turkey, were taken into custody. More on this Lebanon loses millions of dollars in sanctioned Russian fuel scheme, The National uncovers The action Saddi took on Aug. 25 followed...
