Khamenei pays tribute to Nasrallah: 'Treasure of Islamic world, Shiism, Lebanon'

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, paid tribute in a speech Tuesday evening to the memory of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in massive Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs nearly a year ago, on Sept. 27, 2024.

In a televised address, Khamenei referred to the anniversary of this elimination by Israel, carried out during a broadened offensive in Lebanon and against Hezbollah, after 11 months of war of attrition with the party.

He described Nasrallah as a "great treasure for the Islamic world, Shiism and Lebanon ... The wealth created by Hassan Nasrallah, including within Hezbollah, remains and continues, and it must not be neglected, neither in Lebanon nor beyond," according to the text reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) news.

On Sept. 27, 2024, around 6 p.m., several Israeli planes struck a block of six buildings in Haret Hreik, beneath which was a Hezbollah command center hosting a meeting with a dozen people, including the late party chief. The death of the emblematic secretary general of the party, who had led the movement for about 30 years, was confirmed the following day.

Khamenei's speech, in which he emphasized the country's "unity," especially after last June's 12-day war, comes as the government has committed to disarming Hezbollah, which was severely weakened by the fall 2024 war. Tehran has repeatedly expressed its refusal to dismantle its Lebanese ally's arsenal, in statements that have been denounced in Beirut as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

In his remarks, Khamenei also paid tribute to the generals, scientists and other Iranians killed during the 12-day war.