Marwan Chahine receives the literary prize from L’Œuvre d’Orient

Journalist and writer Marwan Chahine will receive, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, the 14th L’Œuvre d’Orient Literary Prize for his book "Beyrouth, 13 avril 1975. Autopsie d’une étincelle" ('Beirut, April 13, 1975. Autopsy of a spark') (Belfond, 2024).

Established to highlight works dedicated to Christians of the East, this distinction this year recognizes an account that questions Lebanese memory and its relationship to silence.

Presented in partnership with La Procure, this literary award aims to raise awareness of the situation of Christians of the East while highlighting the enduring hope that animates them despite hardships.

"This account shows us how Eastern Christians are intertwined within a very complex mosaic," noted the jury, which also emphasized "the remarkable work accomplished in preserving the memory of Lebanese people from all confessions."

April 13, 1975 revisited

At the heart of the book: The attack on a Palestinian bus in Beirut on April 13, 1975, a fateful date that marks the beginning of the Lebanese civil war. While the episode is etched in everyone’s memory, its exact circumstances remain shrouded in ambiguity.

Was it a provocation, revenge, a tragic accident? Returning to his father’s homeland, journalist Chahine sets out to reconstruct the events by tracking down, one by one, the protagonists and witnesses of the tragedy.

His investigation, at the crossroads of journalistic narrative, historical essay and thriller, is also a deeply personal quest driven by a question that remains relevant: How do we tell our stories?

With this prize, Chahine confirms the resonance of his work: His book had already been recognized a few months earlier by the France-Lebanon Literary Prize, awarded by the Association of French Language Writers (Adelf). A double recognition that underlines the importance of his investigation in the ongoing reflection on Lebanon’s history and memory.

The award will be presented Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés (6th arrondissement, Paris) by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris and Céline Guillaume, president of La Procure and of the jury.

The event will be followed by a roundtable with the author and Mgr. Hugues de Woillemont, director general of L’Œuvre d’Orient.