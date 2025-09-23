Aoun hails 'brotherly ties' with Saudi Arabia on its 95th national day

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun extended his congratulations to Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the kingdom's 95th National Day, which also marks the country's founding, saying that "Lebanon is keen to strengthen its bilateral relations for the good of both brotherly peoples."

Other figures, notably Sunnis, including the Republic's Grand Mufti Abdellatif Derian, praised Saudi Arabia's "pioneering" role in the region. Relations between Lebanon and some countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have been slowly but surely warming after years of diplomatic tensions, particularly related to Hezbollah's influence in the country.

Aoun sent his greetings to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, wishing "the kingdom and the Saudi people lasting security and stability, as well as prosperity and progress." "I take this opportunity to express my pride in the ties of fraternity and cooperation that unite our two countries, as well as my constant commitment to strengthening our bilateral relations for the good of our two brotherly peoples," he said in a statement.

Mufti Derian, the highest Sunni authority in the country, praised "the achievements of Saudi Arabia and its leadership role in the Arab and Islamic region." "We wish it security, stability, renewal, progress, development and prosperity so that goodness may prevail in the Arab and Muslim countries," he said.

"The interest that Saudi Arabia shows in Lebanon, its people and its institutions deserves all our gratitude and thanks ... The efforts made by Saudi Arabia to help Lebanon out of the crisis that almost destroyed it have not ceased and will not cease, because it is convinced that the stability of Lebanon has repercussions on the region," he stressed.

"We call on the Lebanese government to seize the opportunity offered by Saudi, Arab and international support to resolve the crises hindering Lebanon's stability, particularly regarding the monopoly on weapons and the implementation of the decisions taken in this regard by the Cabinet, with the aim of strengthening the national unity to which the Lebanese aspire," added Mufti Derian.

He also paid tribute to Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdelaziz bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, who died Tuesday in Riyadh. "His career was distinguished by tolerance, love, openness, clear words, exemplary moral qualities, wisdom, moderation, generosity of spirit and by his courage and boldness in defending the truth, while working for the unity and cohesion of Muslims with prudence and discernment," wrote the mufti.

Riyadh's 'pioneering role'

Several Sunni figures also sent messages of congratulations to Riyadh. The secretary-general of the Future Movement, Ahmad Hariri, hailed "95 years of glory" embodied by "the kingdom's pioneering role on the Arab and international levels, as we saw yesterday [Monday] at the New York summit on the two-state solution, in support of recognition of the State of Palestine and an end to the war of extermination in Gaza."

Paris and Riyadh on Monday co-hosted a summit at the U.N. during which several countries recognized the Palestinian state for the first time, as the war between Hamas and Israel has continued in Gaza for nearly two years. Hariri also expressed hope that Saudi Arabia will remain "a support and safety net for all its brothers, including Lebanon."

For his part, Tripoli MP Ashraf Rifi said that Riyadh "will remain a big sister and vital support for Lebanon and just Arab causes." "This day embodies a journey of construction and a long path of efforts that have resulted in a major role, position and influence at the Arab and international levels. We highly appreciate the kingdom's pioneering role in the region, notably its constant support for Lebanon, as well as its insistence on working for a two-state solution and recognition of the Palestinian state."

The president of the Tripoli and North Chamber of Commerce, Toufic Dabboussi, also stressed that Lebanon "will never forget Saudi Arabia's constant support and its backing for Lebanon's security, stability and economy." "We aspire to a fruitful partnership, especially as Lebanon, which is steadily moving towards recovery, enjoys a privileged geographical position," he added.

Druze MP Marwan Hamadeh expressed his "deep gratitude" to Saudi Arabia, "for its support for Lebanon, which enabled it to emerge from crises and regain its status as an active member of its Arab environment."

Last Friday, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem extended a hand to the kingdom, calling for "opening a new page with the resistance based on dialogue that would resolve differences," even as the Shiite party has often harshly criticized Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies, provoking diplomatic incidents between Lebanon and these countries.