Is it time for the Third Republic?

As Lebanon undergoes sweeping change, the balance of political power may be due for a reset.

L'OLJ / By Salah HIJAZI, 23 September 2025 11:48

Is it time for the Third Republic?

View of the Grand Serail of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Does a “new Lebanon” imply a new political system? Speaking to L’Orient-Le Jour last Sunday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for a “Third Republic.” The statement wasn’t surprising coming from him, as he has long advocated for political reform.For years, civil society figures in particular have demanded a change to Lebanon’s formula. Yet, those calls have gone unanswered, with the current system appearing almost unshakable, upheld by deeply rooted local and regional interests. Catch up on the conversation Hezbollah, Taif, reforms: Nawaf Salam reveals a little more about his principles So, is there nothing new under the sun? Not necessarily. While no genuine initiative for dialogue (which is a prerequisite for system change) has been launched, the prime minister made his call at a time when the country is undergoing a period of...
