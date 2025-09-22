Ramco: Real estate prices stabilized for several months

View from the Achrafieh hill, in Beirut. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros/L'Orient-Le Jour)
The initial optimism at the start of the year has significantly diminished in recent weeks. However, the appointment of a new president and the formation of a government have undeniably sparked a revival in Beirut's residential sector. It was a relief after a year of war from October 2023 to November 2024. All indicators were positive. The political climate was improving and demand had returned. This market rebound encouraged some apartment owners to raise their prices. Out of greed, they tried to take advantage of the situation. However, this inflationary logic was not widespread. Still, on average, prices increased by 10 percent across the residential market in Beirut from December 2024 to March 2025. Review of Beirut real estate market this summer Mixed results for residential market in Beirut this summer The largest...
