Bassil: FPM going through a ‘decisive stage’ and is ‘being targeted’

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM, Aounist), MP Gebran Bassil, said Saturday that his party was going through a “decisive stage” and was “being targeted because of its positions.”

Speaking on the debates over the disarmament of militias, including Hezbollah, Bassil noted “the handover of small shipments of weapons coming from Palestinian camps,” at a time when the authorities are pushing this issue. “We are seeing the issue of labor rights and others back on the table, raising concerns about naturalization,” he said, stressing that the FPM “stands alone in opposing this project.”

For years, the Aounist party has advocated on crucial issues such as regulating the presence of Syrian migrants and advancing deep decentralization. Bassil, son-in-law of former president Michel Aoun, stressed that decentralization “allows each region to develop its own capacities, have its own funds, and thus achieve its own development.”

Nearly 200,000 Syrian refugees and migrants have returned to their country from Lebanon since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in 2025, according to the U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees earlier this month. The Lebanese authorities, who have drawn up a plan for their gradual return, estimate they are hosting more than one and a half million Syrians.