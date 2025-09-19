Amer Bisat in Baghdad to discuss free economic zone agreement

Economy Minister Amer Bisat met Thursday in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss reviving a free economic zone agreement signed between Lebanon and Iraq in 2002 but never implemented, the ministry said Friday.

Bisat was in Baghdad to head the Lebanese delegation at the second session of the Lebanese Iraqi joint commission. He reaffirmed to al-Sudani “the depth of the fraternal relations” between the two countries and expressed “Lebanon’s gratitude for Baghdad’s constant positions and continuous support under the most difficult circumstances,” according to the statement.

Talks centered on activating the free economic zone deal, viewed as key to boosting trade and investment. The two also discussed expediting the delivery of Iraq’s wheat donation to Lebanon, continuing the “oil for goods and services” program through a practical payment mechanism, and granting multiple-entry visas to Lebanese businesspeople to encourage investment.

The joint commission session concluded with more than eight agreements, mainly in the fields of economy and justice, laying the groundwork for broader strategic cooperation.

Iraq is already cooperating with Lebanon in the energy sector, notably through a fuel supply deal with Électricité du Liban.