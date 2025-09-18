Electoral law: Hezbollah continues dialogue with Aoun

Hezbollah MPs in Baabda, May 26, 2025. Photo taken from the Presidency's X account.
The debate over the electoral law is intensifying, this time between Hezbollah and President Joseph Aoun. On Wednesday, retired Gen. Andre Rahal, a close counselor to the president, met with Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, in Beirut’s southern suburbs.While Rahal had been tasked by the presidency with discussing Hezbollah's disarmament previously, this time he and Raad focused mainly on the legislative elections, according to sources contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.The government asked Parliament to amend the voting system, particularly on expatriate voting.“The discussions covered several matters of national interest, in an agreeable atmosphere,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s office said in a statement Wednesday evening.“The atmosphere is positive,” a source close to the presidency said, without...
The debate over the electoral law is intensifying, this time between Hezbollah and President Joseph Aoun. On Wednesday, retired Gen. Andre Rahal, a close counselor to the president, met with Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, in Beirut’s southern suburbs.While Rahal had been tasked by the presidency with discussing Hezbollah's disarmament previously, this time he and Raad focused mainly on the legislative elections, according to sources contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.The government asked Parliament to amend the voting system, particularly on expatriate voting.“The discussions covered several matters of national interest, in an agreeable atmosphere,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s office said in a statement Wednesday evening.“The atmosphere is positive,” a source close to the presidency...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!