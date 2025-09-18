Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Electoral law: Hezbollah continues dialogue with Aoun

A counselor to President Joseph Aoun met on Wednesday with Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad, for the second time since Sept. 5, without addressing the party’s arsenal.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 18 September 2025 18:59

Lire cet article en Français
Electoral law: Hezbollah continues dialogue with Aoun

Hezbollah MPs in Baabda, May 26, 2025. Photo taken from the Presidency's X account.

The debate over the electoral law is intensifying, this time between Hezbollah and President Joseph Aoun. On Wednesday, retired Gen. Andre Rahal, a close counselor to the president, met with Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, in Beirut’s southern suburbs.While Rahal had been tasked by the presidency with discussing Hezbollah's disarmament previously, this time he and Raad focused mainly on the legislative elections, according to sources contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.The government asked Parliament to amend the voting system, particularly on expatriate voting.“The discussions covered several matters of national interest, in an agreeable atmosphere,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s office said in a statement Wednesday evening.“The atmosphere is positive,” a source close to the presidency said, without...
The debate over the electoral law is intensifying, this time between Hezbollah and President Joseph Aoun. On Wednesday, retired Gen. Andre Rahal, a close counselor to the president, met with Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, in Beirut’s southern suburbs.While Rahal had been tasked by the presidency with discussing Hezbollah's disarmament previously, this time he and Raad focused mainly on the legislative elections, according to sources contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.The government asked Parliament to amend the voting system, particularly on expatriate voting.“The discussions covered several matters of national interest, in an agreeable atmosphere,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s office said in a statement Wednesday evening.“The atmosphere is positive,” a source close to the presidency...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top