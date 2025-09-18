Electoral law: Hezbollah continues dialogue with Aoun

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The debate over the electoral law is intensifying, this time between Hezbollah and President Joseph Aoun. On Wednesday, retired Gen. Andre Rahal, a close counselor to the president, met with Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, in Beirut’s southern suburbs.While Rahal had been tasked by the presidency with discussing Hezbollah's disarmament previously, this time he and Raad focused mainly on the legislative elections, according to sources contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour.The government asked Parliament to amend the voting system, particularly on expatriate voting.“The discussions covered several matters of national interest, in an agreeable atmosphere,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s office said in a statement Wednesday evening.“The atmosphere is positive,” a source close to the presidency said, without...

