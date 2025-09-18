Media: Why the draft law is raising concerns among NGOs

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google For several weeks, the media draft law currently under review by the Administration and Justice Committee, chaired by Lebanese Forces MP Georges Adwan has sparked significant debate over the past several weeks. The issue at hand: amendments attributed to Information Minister Paul Morcos, which human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Skeyes, condemned in a statement issued on Tuesday. They referred to the amendments as violations of freedom of expression and the press.Morcos, however, denied in multiple statements that he proposed these changes. The controversial amendments concern three main points: the reintroduction of pretrial detention for journalists on certain offenses; replacing simply “notifying” the ministry when starting a new media outlet with a licensing system; and prohibiting journalists from...

For several weeks, the media draft law currently under review by the Administration and Justice Committee, chaired by Lebanese Forces MP Georges Adwan has sparked significant debate over the past several weeks. The issue at hand: amendments attributed to Information Minister Paul Morcos, which human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Skeyes, condemned in a statement issued on Tuesday. They referred to the amendments as violations of freedom of expression and the press.Morcos, however, denied in multiple statements that he proposed these changes. The controversial amendments concern three main points: the reintroduction of pretrial detention for journalists on certain offenses; replacing simply “notifying” the ministry when starting a new media outlet with a licensing system; and prohibiting journalists...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in