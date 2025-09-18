Media: Why the draft law is raising concerns among NGOs

Information Minister Paul Morcos (left), and MP Georges Adwan, during a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Justice, on Sept. 16, 2025. Photo taken from the minister's X account.
For several weeks, the media draft law currently under review by the Administration and Justice Committee, chaired by Lebanese Forces MP Georges Adwan has sparked significant debate over the past several weeks. The issue at hand: amendments attributed to Information Minister Paul Morcos, which human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Skeyes, condemned in a statement issued on Tuesday. They referred to the amendments as violations of freedom of expression and the press.Morcos, however, denied in multiple statements that he proposed these changes. The controversial amendments concern three main points: the reintroduction of pretrial detention for journalists on certain offenses; replacing simply “notifying” the ministry when starting a new media outlet with a licensing system; and prohibiting journalists from...
