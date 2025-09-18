Applications open for several key positions in public administration

BEIRUT — The Energy and Water Ministry announced in a statement Thursday the opening of applications for the positions of chairman of the board of directors/general manager of the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority, as well as chairman of the board of directors/general manager of the Bekaa Water Authority.

Applications, which have been open since Sept. 17, 2025, must be submitted by Oct. 1, 2025, via the Administrative Development Ministry's website (https://www.omsar.gov.lb), according to the statement.

The Energy Ministry also said these appointments are being made “in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force and according to the appointment mechanism for Category I civil servants in public administrations and institutions, as adopted by the Cabinet by decision No. 1 of March 20, 2025.”

On March 20, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that his government had adopted a new procedure for appointments in public administration, stressing his cabinet’s commitment to developing a neutral, transparent and efficient administration, with the aim of good governance.

Salam said his cabinet wanted “to select the most competent candidates in the administration based on nine criteria focusing on priority, competition, and equal opportunity. These criteria also depend on inclusivity, the absence of conflicts of interest, flexibility, diversification, transparency, and finally accountability.”

“We want the state administration to be impartial and efficient, to protect citizens, to be based on competence and not to serve [religious] communities or politicians,” he added, stressing that “the government’s motto is ‘building a state of law and institutions,’ and that there is no state without an administration.”