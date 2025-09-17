L'Orient-Le Jour's Emmanuel Haddad on the 2025 Albert Londres Prize shortlist

L'Orient-Le Jour reporter Emmanuel Haddad has been shortlisted for the 2025 Albert Londres Prize, in the print press category, for his field reporting in Lebanon during last year's war and in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.

The shortlisted journalists — selected from 134 applicants — were announced by the prestigious French journalism prize on Wedneesday evening. The winners of this edition will be announced in Beirut on Oct. 25 during "Beyrouth Livres," the literary festival organized by the Institut français de Beyrouth. The prize-giving ceremony will take place at the ESA Business School.

Last year's awards ceremony was meant to be held in Lebanon but was postponed and moved to Paris because of the intense war waged by Israel against Hezbollah.

For the 87th edition of the print press prize, the following journalists were also shortlisted: Eliott Brachet (Le Monde), Julie Brafman (Libération), Iris Lambert (Society, Libération), Ariane Lavrilleux (Disclose), Célian Macé (Libération), Matteo Maillard (Libération, Jeune Afrique), and Arthur Sarradin (Libération, Paris Match).

For the 40th audiovisual prize, the nominees are Solène Chalvon-Fioriti for "Fragments de guerre" (France5, Chrysalide, Elephant adventures, 74’), Marianne Getti and Agnès Nabat for "Tigré: viols, l’arme silencieuse" (Arte, Kraken films, 35’), Jules Giraudat and Arthur Bouvart for "Le Syndrome de La Havane" (Canal+, Brother films, 2h20’), Julien Goudichaud for "Calais-Douvres, l’exil sans fin" (LCP, Nova production, 50’), Louis Milano-Dupont and Elodie Delevoye for "Rachida Dati, la conquête à tout prix" (France2, 58’), and Solène Oeino for "Le Prix du papier" (M6, Vigie production – 57’).

Finally, for the 9th book prize, the shortlisted authors are Charlotte Belaich and Olivier Pérou for "La Meute" (Flammarion); Siam Spencer for "La Laverie" (Éd. Robert Laffont), Quentin Müller for "L’Arbre et la tempête" (Ed. Marchialy), and Elena Volochine for "Propagande: l’arme de guerre de Vladimir Poutine" (Éd Autrement).

The prize was created in 1932 in honor of French journalist Albert Londres, who is considered the father of modern investigative reporting. It was awarded for the first time in 1933 and is now the most prestigious French award dedicated to Francophone investigative journalism.

L'Orient-Le Jour senior reporter Caroline Hayek won the Albert Londres Prize in 2021 for a series of reports on Beirut after the Aug. 4 blast, as did Belgian contributor Wilson Fache in 2023, for his reports on Afghanistan (published in Libération and L’écho), the Tel Aviv bus station (published in Mouvement), and Ukraine (published in L’écho).

This is the fourth time L’Orient-Le Jour has been shortlisted in five years; Marwan Chahine paved the way with his nomination for his reports in 2020.

Find here the articles by Emmanuel Haddad submitted for the shortlist: